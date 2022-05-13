Movie Minute: Zac Efron, Rebel Wilson star in new movies coming to theaters and streaming platforms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Up next in the summer movie blockbuster line-up, following last weekend’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is Firestarter starring Zac Efron, the former High School Musical star who is now old enough to be a dad. And that’s exactly what he is in Stephen King’s novel-to-film adaptation. Efron plays Andy McGee who must help his daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) navigate her ability to set things on fire with her mind. “Firestarter,” the book, was published in 1980 and then made into a movie in 1984 starring, Drew Barrymore as the young girl, Charlie; David Keith as her dad, Andrew McGee; and Heather Locklear as her mom, Vicky McGee. The 2022 film is out in theaters everywhere Friday, May 13.

Rebel Wilson is back in her first film since 2019 when she acted in the movie-musical, Cats. Instead of a cat, Wilson plays a high school cheerleader who hits her head right before senior prom, falls into a coma and wakes up 20-years later as a 37-year-old woman. In Senior Year, Wilson’s character is determined to go back to high school and fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming prom queen, but a lot has changed since she was the reigning “it girl.” Senior Year is now streaming on Netflix.

Streaming now on Disney+, it’s the latest spin on the classic fairytale, Cinderella. Sneakerella takes the traditional “female pauper” role and gives it to a teenage boy in New York City who dreams of designing sneakers for the shoe empire, “King.” However, his evil step-father is against his stepson’s creativity which forces “El” to take matters into his own hands by getting the attention of the shoe brand’s heir, Kira King. This hip-hop musical twist on a popular story stars Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood and John Salley.

Airing on Sunday on HBO and HBOMax, it’s the first episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife. Rose Leslie and Theo James are the latest duo to take on the roles of Claire Abshire and Henry DeTamble. It’s a love story that started as a book by Audrey Niffenegger and was turned into a movie in 2009 starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams. The couple finds themselves falling in love despite, or maybe because of, Henry’s strange, genetic ability to time travel - but only within his own life time. The first of six episodes airs on Sunday.

And finally on Netflix, another book-to-movie-to-series remake. The Lincoln Lawyer was a 2011 drama starring Matthew McConaughey as a defense attorney who begins to believe his client is guilty of more than just one crime. Now, The Lincoln Lawyer limited series follows a similar story line. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is the iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car and takes on cases throughout Los Angeles. This show can be binged in a weekend. All 10 episode are now streaming on Netflix.

