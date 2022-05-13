Las Vegas casino manager killed when run over by purse thief

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say the manager of a casino at a central Las Vegas strip mall was killed Wednesday evening when run over by a man who was fleeing after snatching a purse from a patron.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the manager confronted the purse-snatcher after he went outside and that the manager retreated and went behind the man’s vehicle when he pulled a gun.

Spencer said the robber then put the vehicle in reverse, ran over the manager and drove off. No immediate arrest was made and Spencer said police were trying to identify the robber. The casino manager’s identity was not released.

