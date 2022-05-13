Advertisement

Las Vegas casino manager killed when run over by purse thief

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say the manager of a casino at a central Las Vegas strip mall was killed Wednesday evening when run over by a man who was fleeing after snatching a purse from a patron.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the manager confronted the purse-snatcher after he went outside and that the manager retreated and went behind the man’s vehicle when he pulled a gun.

Spencer said the robber then put the vehicle in reverse, ran over the manager and drove off. No immediate arrest was made and Spencer said police were trying to identify the robber. The casino manager’s identity was not released.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Nevada wildfire
BLM Touts Wildfire Awareness
BLM Nevada emphasizes 'Spark safety, not wildfires!' to promote automotive safety for wildfire...
BLM Nevada: ‘Spark safety, not wildfires!’ in automotive safety for wildfire season
Washoe County School District President Angie Taylor. WCSD photo.
Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails
Urban Roots
Spring Bloom Brunch at Urban Roots