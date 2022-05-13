Advertisement

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday.

North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.

“It appeared to be a completely freakish-type incident that you would never think would happen,” Taylor said.

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard.(WWSB)

Martin Guffey, the owner of Martin Septic Service, told WWSB that many factors could have contributed to the woman’s death.

Officials said corrosion played a factor in Thursday’s tank collapse.

According to Guffey, Florida has around 2.4 million septic systems. He recommends that residents have their septic tanks serviced every three to five years.

North Port police said Thursday’s incident appeared accidental, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Nevada wildfire
BLM Touts Wildfire Awareness
Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance...
Dallas bans sale of puppies, kittens at pet stores; ordinance to cut down on puppy mills
BLM Nevada emphasizes 'Spark safety, not wildfires!' to promote automotive safety for wildfire...
BLM Nevada: ‘Spark safety, not wildfires!’ in automotive safety for wildfire season
Washoe County School District President Angie Taylor. WCSD photo.
Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails