Friday the 13th tattoo tradition continues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The oldest tattoo shop in Nevada is continuing a long Friday the 13th tradition. Body Graphics Tattoo is offering $13 tattoos with a $7 tip.

Customers will be able to pick from 37 options. They include things like Bart Simpson from The Simpsons and Baby Yoda from Star Wars. Usually, Friday the 13th tattoos include the number 13, but many of the options this time around don’t.

The event usually means long lines for tattoo shops, but Body Graphics Tattoo doesn’t rake in a lot of money. Instead, they see this as a customer appreciation day.

“We try to hook people up,” said Jesse Martynuik, owner of Body Graphic Tattoo Shop. “You get a lot of people who don’t always have the money to get a tattoo and you get a lot of college kids or people who can’t or don’t really want to get something big. It’s a way for them to dip their toe in it to see if they really like it or not.”

Customers can also add some black shading for $50 and color for $100. The tattoos are for arms and legs only.

