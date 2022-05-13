Advertisement

Escaped Oregon inmate arrested in south Carson City

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -4:35 P.M. UPDATE: Special weapons and tactics teams from the Carson City and Douglas County sheriff’s offices took an escapee from an Oregon federal penitentiary into custody Friday.

Andrew Kristovich was tracked to the south Carson City area. The Associated Press reported said he escaped from a prison camp in McMinniville, Ore., on April 25 and allegedly assaulted and raped a person before fleeing with their debit card, cellphone and car.

Children at the south Carson City location complicated the arrest, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said.

The sheriff’s office also found a semi-automatic rifle.

Kristovich was sent to prison on drug and weapons chares.

ORIGINAL STORY: Special weapon and tactics teams from the Carson City and Douglas County sheriff’s offices are in the south Carson City area picking up an escaped inmate.

They are in the Schultz Ranch area and ask people to avoid the area and those in the area are asked to shelter in place.

Other details about the subject of the retake arrest warrant were not immediately available.

