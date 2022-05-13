Community asked to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ in annual food drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the largest single-day food drive in the country.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is returning after it was put on hold in 2019 due to COVID restrictions.

The event supports the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the one in eight Nevadans who are faced with hunger.

You can join Food Bank of Northern Nevada and support community members who struggle with hunger by collecting non-perishable, non-expired food items and leaving them in a sturdy bag near your mailboxes on Saturday, May 14. Most needed food items include:

- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)

- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)

- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)

- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)

A letter carrier will collect the donations and deliver them to local food banks and pantries, including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley in Yerington, Project Mana in Truckee and Incline Village, Fish in Carson City and Dayton, Carson Valley Community Food Closet, and the Out of Egypt Food Pantry in Fallon. Items will then be distributed to people in need in northern Nevada.

You can also donate through the Stamp Out Hunger virtual food drive where every $1 helps to provide 3 meals.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive was created in 1993 by the National Association of Letter Carriers to encourage communities to come together in an effort to stock the shelves of food banks and pantries nationwide.

