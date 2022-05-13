BLM Nevada: ‘Spark safety, not wildfires!’ in automotive safety for wildfire season

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday morning, the Bureau of Land Management, Carson City Division went out to an area near the Douglas County fairgrounds that in 2020 was scorched by the Numbers Fire.

The Numbers Fire burned over 18,000 acres of land in the Pine Nut Mountains, and like the majority of wildfires in Nevada, it was human-caused.

“I was one of the investigators on the Numbers Fire that was started along Hwy 395, and traveling southbound, we found about 8 ignitions on that side of the highway, and on the other side we found 5,” said Jennifer Diamond, fire mitigation specialist with BLM Carson City Division.

Because of this, BLM Nevada is focusing on vehicle maintenance security.

“We’re asking people to be aware of that, do vehicle maintenance, secure your trailer chains, because if those trailer chains are dragging too low can create sparks along the highway,” said Diamond.

Vehicle maintenance, both motor vehicles and off-road vehicles can help mitigate fire danger, and help you avoid any penalizations or fines.

BLM is encouraging all, ahead of this upcoming fire season, to “Spark safety, not wildfires!”

