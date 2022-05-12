Vegas Strip resort surprises 5,400 workers with $5K bonuses

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Joyous bedlam erupted at an employee appreciation and awards buffet at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas when the resort chief executive announced that all 5,400 people who work there will receive a $5,000 bonus.

Nine-year cafeteria cook Edgar Rives declared it amazing and a big surprise as he hand-slapped and hugged dancing co-workers. The 55-year-old El Salvador immigrant and U.S. citizen says his wife will decide how to spend the money.

Executives from property owner Blackstone Real Estate Americas and resort President and CEO Bill McBeath credited employees with dedication and working through the coronavirus pandemic. Company representatives say the all-employee bonus will cost a total of more than $27 million.

