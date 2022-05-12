Sunday Pilates to host fitness event for mental health awareness at The Village at Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For mental health awareness month, Sunday Pilates at The Village at Rancharrah is hosting a day full of mental health-focused activities on Sunday, May 15.

Not only will there be a mind-soothing Pilates workout, there will be an array of local vendors and a station to learn more about mental health from the Reno Counseling Collective.

Briana Silvernail (co-owner of Sunday Pilates), May Swetech (founder of May B. Chic) and Andrea Johnson (co-founder of Reno Counseling Collective) stopped by Morning Break to share the details and purpose behind the event.

The event is from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person and will include a 45-minute fun and energizing mat Pilates class, a ‘Mental Health Swag Bag’ by May B. Chic, and drinks and food. Ten-percent of ticket sales will go to the non-profit Mental Health America.

After class, there will be a variety of local vendors including, juices and smoothies by Nektar, fresh flower arrangements by Helianthus Floral, shopping with May B. Chic and Haven + Flux Candles.

To purchase tickets, click here.

