State announces grant funds for Nevada child care providers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state on Thursday encouraged licensed child care providers to apply for grant funds to help expand child care access to families.

It comes as many child care facilities are facing a worker shortage. One preschool in South Reno was even forced to close temporarily following multiple resignations from teachers. The move left many families scrambling for child care help.

The Child Care Expansion Grant funds are available to licensed providers for new construction of a child care facility or renovations of an existing facility. According to Governor Steve Sisolak’s office, the $30 million approved by the Interim Finance Committee is one part of the governor’s $160 million child care plan, which will also address affordability for families and workforce needs in the child care sector.

“Availability and affordability of child care is a critical need for Nevada families and remains one of my top priorities,” said Governor Sisolak. “I look forward to providers taking advantage of these grant dollars for immediate upgrades or expansion to facilities, so more families have access to child care.”

“Our goal is to help Nevada’s child care providers expand their businesses and offer more child care slots for families,” said Karissa Loper Machado, Agency Manager for the Child Care and Development Program. “Safe, affordable, and accessible child care is vital for families and increasing facility capacity will support more Nevada families.”

Licensed providers can apply through June 9, 2022.

Pre-applications will be evaluated for fiscal viability, financial risk assessment, community need and priority will be given to facilities being built or expanded in a “child care desert.”

Information on the grant can be found at NevadaRecovers.com.

