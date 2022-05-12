Advertisement

Reno families worried about formula shortage

By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Kellsie Adney, finding baby formula is a daily struggle.

“I’ve been to both of the Targets in town, the Walmarts, the Smith’s and it’s just really hard to find,” Adney said.

She has two sons and her nine-month-old has a milk allergy.

“When we finally found something that worked for him, we couldn’t find that one anywhere,” Adney said.

The lack of formula is a result of a recall and supply chain issues that have plagued the industry since February.

While many recommend breastfeeding, for mothers like Adney it’s just not an option.

“I mean I couldn’t do it, there was no way. Not to mention my baby eats too much. I don’t think I could produce that much,” she said.

Adney feels lucky that friends and family keep an eye out for her at grocery stores. As soon as they see a can, she’s on her way.

“It’s like pick up and go to the store, we are on our way in minutes because it will sell out.”

WIC says they often send people to pediatricians. But they only have samples, not enough to get a family by for any length of time.

“You can see it on his doctor’s face too, its got to be a lot of moms coming in there saying they can’t find formula for their kids,” Adney said.

If you’re struggling to find formula, it can be tempting to water down what you have or try to make your own. But WIC says it’s just not safe.

“When you’re making it yourself not only are you risking getting those ratios off, or excluding a really important micronutrient, it’s also a risk for more foodborne illness,” Health District WIC Supervisor Kelcie Atkin said.

Adney says at this point, all we can do is come together and support each other. It’s as simple as keeping an eye out while you’re shopping.

“[Give] moms the heads up that you saw their formula somewhere,” she says.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

This undated photo provided by The Sacramento Police Department shows Mtula Payton, who is...
ATF offers $10K reward for info on Sacramento mass shooting suspect
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Many stores are out of stock or short-handed.
Reno families concerned about formula shortage
Mail in ballot box located at the Washoe County Complex in Reno
Nevada primary fast approaching