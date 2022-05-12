Advertisement

Open for Business: Cooking with Julien provides meal prep service and small, private event catering to Reno-Tahoe clients

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Julien Miller is a self-taught home chef who’s love for cooking dates back long before he ever opened a business. He was just a kid when he began to love watching family members cook, but it wasn’t until college that he really began to experiment and create original recipes.

Julien Miller stopped by Morning Break to share his Mumbo Wings and give us a taste of what he can whip up in the kitchen.

The goal of his new personal chef business, Cooking with Julien, is “to create a memorable dining experience, utilize the freshest ingredients, and present food that is visually appealing and tastes great.” He caters home-cooked meals and private events, and can create food that is as simple as mac and cheese or as extravagant as a four-course seafood dinner.

To learn more visit Cooking with Julien’s website, Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Nevada Day Flag
Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff to honor 1 million lives lost to COVID
Sunday Pilates Mental Health Awareness
Sunday Pilates to host fitness event for mental health awareness at The Village at Rancharrah
Leon Eddy
Arrest made in Inyo County fire
Boulders for Buddies
Boulders for Buddies