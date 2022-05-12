Open for Business: Cooking with Julien provides meal prep service and small, private event catering to Reno-Tahoe clients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Julien Miller is a self-taught home chef who’s love for cooking dates back long before he ever opened a business. He was just a kid when he began to love watching family members cook, but it wasn’t until college that he really began to experiment and create original recipes.

Julien Miller stopped by Morning Break to share his Mumbo Wings and give us a taste of what he can whip up in the kitchen.

The goal of his new personal chef business, Cooking with Julien, is “to create a memorable dining experience, utilize the freshest ingredients, and present food that is visually appealing and tastes great.” He caters home-cooked meals and private events, and can create food that is as simple as mac and cheese or as extravagant as a four-course seafood dinner.

