More participants needed for the “Nevada Speed Test”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a fact of life on the internet.

Some places have good coverage, others not so great. But no one knows for sure how many good places there are and for that matter, where no service areas are in our state. That’s the idea behind the “Nevada Speed Test.”

“Higher internet speeds really lead to better economic wellbeing, higher incomes and lower unemployment rates,” says Lisa Granahan, Douglas County Economic Vitality Manager.

The mapping is not designed to see where the best broadband is and leave it at that.

Instead, organizers want a wide range of information so they can bring neighborhoods and communities up to the best service possible.

That would be done by applying for grants and other federal dollars with the help of the mapping created by the “Nevada Speed Test”

Residents and business owners can check their location and compare it to other locations in their neighborhood, county and throughout the state by accessing at the mapping.

Sometimes compared to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, this project can help bring telemedicine, remote learning and employment to rural parts of Nevada.

More participation is being asked from Reno and Sparks residents. Believe it or not, there are pockets of no service in the urban area of Washoe County, and “Nevada Speed Test” wants to accurately know about it.

Even if there is no internet in a certain location, participants still let “Nevada Speed Test” know about it by going to a local library and taking the test. In this scenario additional optional anonymous questions will be asked like, “Is no internet available? Can you afford it? Do you not need the service?

https://wndd.org/nevada-speed-test/

