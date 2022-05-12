Meet Washoe County Police Dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a free event at Bartley Ranch Regional Park Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Barks & Badges was launched six years ago in 2017 and has grown every year because of the popularity of the activities designed to entertain everyone in your family.

”A few thousand people came last year,” Washoe County K9 Partners Vice President, Diana Lee said of the event.

The main attraction is the collective force of the police dogs, but especially as they demonstrate the skills used to serve and protect the public.

”You’re going to see what they do in action and a lot of times that is with a horse. You will see what they do with the cars and in the arena,” Lee said.

Several food trucks will also be at the event along with games and prizes for kids.

A helicopter and SWAT vehicle will be on display for the public to see.

Other entertainment includes vendors and businesses.

