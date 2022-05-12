Head-on crash slows traffic on US 50 near Zephyr Cove

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. 50 traffic in Douglas County at Zephyr Cove due to a head-on crash, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported.

It said drivers face extensive delays. Traffic is alternating directions using one lane.

There were four people involved in the 9:35 p.m. crash but no fatalities, the district said.

Three patients are being taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

