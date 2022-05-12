Head-on crash slows traffic on US 50 near Zephyr Cove
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:31 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. 50 traffic in Douglas County at Zephyr Cove due to a head-on crash, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported.
It said drivers face extensive delays. Traffic is alternating directions using one lane.
There were four people involved in the 9:35 p.m. crash but no fatalities, the district said.
Three patients are being taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.