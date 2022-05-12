Advertisement

Head-on crash slows traffic on US 50 near Zephyr Cove

The scene of a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Zephyr Cove.
The scene of a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Zephyr Cove.(Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:31 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. 50 traffic in Douglas County at Zephyr Cove due to a head-on crash, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported.

It said drivers face extensive delays. Traffic is alternating directions using one lane.

There were four people involved in the 9:35 p.m. crash but no fatalities, the district said.

Three patients are being taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

