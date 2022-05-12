Great Basin Brewing Co. expanding to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Basin Brewing Company is coming to Carson City.

The move marks the company’s first expansion in 10 years.

The Union will begin its remodel on May 16 as it realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. The business will be closed for about two weeks while the work is completed.

“In the past 5 years The Union has been wildly successful – embraced by locals and visitors alike,” said Mark Estee, CEO of Local Food Group. “By bringing Great Basin Brewing Company to the capitol of Nevada, we’re excited to give people the food they’ve come to love from The Union, paired with the award-winning craft beer of Great Basin. It just doesn’t get any better than this!”

Under the remodel, bar seating will be expanded and the upstairs dining area will be more intimate with added booths, according to a press release. The new location will also feature brews such as Ichthyosaur “ICKY” IPA®, Leave No Trace® Alpine Lager and Firelit Haze Hazy IPA as well as craft beers brewed on-site on their 15 barrel brewing system.

Great Basin Brewing Company will also reserve three of their 18 taps for local partners such as Shoe Tree Brewing Company, Black Rabbit Mead Company and others.

A grand opening celebration is planned for June.

