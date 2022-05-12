Advertisement

Great Basin Brewing Co. expanding to Carson City

Local brewery merges with Local Food Group.
Local brewery merges with Local Food Group.(Great Basin Brewing Co.)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Basin Brewing Company is coming to Carson City.

The move marks the company’s first expansion in 10 years.

The Union will begin its remodel on May 16 as it realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. The business will be closed for about two weeks while the work is completed.

“In the past 5 years The Union has been wildly successful – embraced by locals and visitors alike,” said Mark Estee, CEO of Local Food Group. “By bringing Great Basin Brewing Company to the capitol of Nevada, we’re excited to give people the food they’ve come to love from The Union, paired with the award-winning craft beer of Great Basin. It just doesn’t get any better than this!”

Under the remodel, bar seating will be expanded and the upstairs dining area will be more intimate with added booths, according to a press release. The new location will also feature brews such as Ichthyosaur “ICKY” IPA®, Leave No Trace® Alpine Lager and Firelit Haze Hazy IPA as well as craft beers brewed on-site on their 15 barrel brewing system.

Great Basin Brewing Company will also reserve three of their 18 taps for local partners such as Shoe Tree Brewing Company, Black Rabbit Mead Company and others.

A grand opening celebration is planned for June.

For more information about the the expansion, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Licensed child care providers in Nevada can apply for grant funds to renovate or build new...
State announces grant funds for Nevada child care providers
Reno City Council denies SPCA appeal
Nevada SPCA appeal denied, Reno Iron Works to build facility next door
Employees of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas celebrate at an event announcing cash bonuses for...
Vegas Strip resort surprises 5,400 workers with $5K bonuses
Pilot shortage impacts air travel