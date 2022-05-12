Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff to honor 1 million lives lost to COVID

Nevada Day Flag
Nevada Day Flag(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Nevada State Capitol and State buildings to honor the more than one million Americans and more than 10,000 Nevadans who have died from COVID-19.

Governor Steve Sisolak issued the executive order which will expire at sunset on May 16, 2022.

“This historic loss of life has impacted families throughout Nevada and across the U.S. May we never forget the lives lost and continue to honor their memories,” said Governor Sisolak. “May we also honor the families and loved ones who have been left with a devastating loss.”

The order comes as President Joe Biden directed flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings.

