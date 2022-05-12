Advertisement

Former Nevada Assembly Speaker Frierson sworn in as Nevada US Attorney

Nevada U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson
Nevada U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson(Nevada U.S. Attorney's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:56 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Former Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson was sworn in Wednesday as Nevada’s new U.S. Attorney, the top federal law enforcement position in Nevada.

President Joe Biden nominated Frierson in November and the U.S. Senate confirmed it April 27.

“Throughout my career, keeping our communities safe has been a top priority,” Frierson said in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “I look forward to fulfilling the Department of Justice’s mission alongside our dedicated, talented Assistant U.S. Attorneys, staff professionals, and law enforcement and community partners. We share a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, preventing violent crime in our neighborhoods, protecting the civil rights of citizens, and seeking justice for victims.”

In the public sector, Frierson served as both a public defender and prosecutor and also worked as a deputy attorney general. He has served as speaker since 2016 until he resigned to take the federal job.

Frierson attended the University of Nevada, Reno and was a running back from 1988 to 1992. He earned his law degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law in 2001.

The first black man to serve as U.S. Attorney for Nevada, he has a staff of more than 100 in Reno and Las Vegas offices.

