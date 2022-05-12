Buckle up! Law enforcement stepping up seat belt enforcement across Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are reminding you to buckle up as they step up seat belt enforcement efforts across the state.

From May 16 through May 30, Troopers and other law enforcement agencies are joining forces for “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement.

They will be looking for both drivers and passengers who are not wearing seat belts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,000 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the United States in 2019.

“Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers,” Nevada State Police said in a press release. “Seat belts save lives and everyone - front seat and back, child and adult - needs to remember to buckle up - every trip, every time.”

