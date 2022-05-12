Advertisement

Buckle up! Law enforcement stepping up seat belt enforcement across Nevada

Nevada State Police and other law enforcement agencies are stepping up seat belt enforcement...
Nevada State Police and other law enforcement agencies are stepping up seat belt enforcement efforts.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are reminding you to buckle up as they step up seat belt enforcement efforts across the state.

From May 16 through May 30, Troopers and other law enforcement agencies are joining forces for “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement.

They will be looking for both drivers and passengers who are not wearing seat belts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,000 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the United States in 2019.

“Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers,” Nevada State Police said in a press release. “Seat belts save lives and everyone - front seat and back, child and adult - needs to remember to buckle up - every trip, every time.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Front webpage of "Nevada Speed Test"
More participants needed for the “Nevada Speed Test”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Tesla, Twitter shares drop as Elon Musk’s legal issues grow
Licensed child care providers in Nevada can apply for grant funds to renovate or build new...
State announces grant funds for Nevada child care providers
Local brewery merges with Local Food Group.
Great Basin Brewing Co. expanding to Carson City