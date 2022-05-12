Advertisement

Basecamp partnering with SPCA for Boulders for Buddies

By John Macaluso
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Basecamp at the Whitney Peak is working with the SPCA of Northern Nevada to hold its first ever Boulders for Buddies event. It’s happening on Saturday, May 14 from 10am to 2pm.

There will be a climbing competition and two fitness classes. The climbing competition is $10 for members and $20 for non members. One class is called Kitty Core and will take place at 10:30 and 12:30pm. The other is Feline Flexibility, which will be at 11am and 1pm. Both classes are $10 for pre-registration and $15 for the day of. There will also be cats to stretch with! You can sign up here and find more information here.

All proceeds from the competition and classes plus half of every day pass will go to the SPCA.

New Belgium Brewing and The Pizza Collective will also be there with food and beer.

