ATF offers $10K reward for info on Sacramento mass shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) -The federal government is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man allegedly involved in an April 3 Sacramento shooting that killed six and injured 12.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fires and Explosives announced the $10,000 reward on Wednesday for information about Mtula Tashamby Payton, 27.

There was a mass shooting about 2 a.m. on April 3 near downtown Sacramento. There have been some arrests but Payton is wanted on a murder charge.

Anyone with information on Payton’s location is asked to call the ATF at 888-283-8477. Or people can go to https://www.reportit.com or use the ReportIt app. People can remain anonymous.

