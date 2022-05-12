Advertisement

ATF offers $10K reward for info on Sacramento mass shooting suspect

This undated photo provided by The Sacramento Police Department shows Mtula Payton, who is...
This undated photo provided by The Sacramento Police Department shows Mtula Payton, who is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including domestic violence and gun charges. At this time, based on the evidence recovered, it appears Payton was among at least five shooters involved in the April 3, 2022, K Street shooting in downtown Sacramento.(The Sacramento Police Department via AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) -The federal government is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man allegedly involved in an April 3 Sacramento shooting that killed six and injured 12.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fires and Explosives announced the $10,000 reward on Wednesday for information about Mtula Tashamby Payton, 27.

There was a mass shooting about 2 a.m. on April 3 near downtown Sacramento. There have been some arrests but Payton is wanted on a murder charge.

Anyone with information on Payton’s location is asked to call the ATF at 888-283-8477. Or people can go to https://www.reportit.com or use the ReportIt app. People can remain anonymous.

