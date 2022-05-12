Advertisement

Arrest made in Inyo County fire

Leon Eddy
Leon Eddy(Inyo County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he admitted to starting a fire that threatened several campgrounds and prompted evacuations.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Leon Eddy told a deputy that he intentionally started the Rattlesnake Fire.

It broke out shortly after 2 p.m. on May 11, 2022.

The fire has burned at least 25 acres with zero containment.

Evacuations have been lifted for the lower and upper Grays Meadow Campgrounds along with the Seven Pines area.

Eddy was found just after 6 p.m. and was arrested. He faces charges of felony arson and is being held on $100,000 bail.

