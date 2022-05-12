Advertisement

19th Annual Food Bank of Northern Nevada CANstruction

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Judges will decide who the winners are of the CANstruction Reno Design and Build Competition later this week. Teams spent all day yesterday building giant structures out of canned goods

They are all now on display at Meadowood Mall until this Sunday, the 15th. People are encouraged to vote for their favorite and all voting proceeds go right back to the food bank.

There are over 24,000 cans taking shape at the mall, and all will be donated next Monday.

Spring is a time when goods can run low at the food bank, Jocelyn Lantrip with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada mentioned what an impact this exhibit has on the community

“It’s important and we need this food right now. We have pretty empty shelves at the food bank and this is 24,000 cans of food! We’re excited to get it back into our warehouse on Monday and get it sorted and out to our neighbors that really need our help,” Lantrip said.

To take part and give back, click here

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in separate head-on crashes on western Nevada highways
McQueen High School student killed in shooting
The Sparks Police Department released these photographs of suspects in a garage theft in the...
Masked suspects, one armed with a semi-auto rifle, steal from open Sparks garage
Victim in Topaz Lake boating accident identified as Reno man
Near a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 by Derby Dam.
Motorcyclist swerves to avoid I-80 debris, dies in crash

Latest News

Reno City Council denies SPCA appeal
Reno City Council denies appeal by Nevada SPCA, affirming approval of Iron Works’ new project
Washoe County Deputy Jason Grulli and his K9 Jett are preparing to meet the public at the Barks...
Meet Washoe County Police Dogs
Many stores in town are out of stock or short-handed.
Reno families worried about formula shortage
This Saturday at the Virginia City Fairgrounds, the Veterans of Foreign War will be having an...
Veterans of Foreign Wars Outdoor Music Festival