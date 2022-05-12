19th Annual Food Bank of Northern Nevada CANstruction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Judges will decide who the winners are of the CANstruction Reno Design and Build Competition later this week. Teams spent all day yesterday building giant structures out of canned goods

They are all now on display at Meadowood Mall until this Sunday, the 15th. People are encouraged to vote for their favorite and all voting proceeds go right back to the food bank.

There are over 24,000 cans taking shape at the mall, and all will be donated next Monday.

Spring is a time when goods can run low at the food bank, Jocelyn Lantrip with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada mentioned what an impact this exhibit has on the community

“It’s important and we need this food right now. We have pretty empty shelves at the food bank and this is 24,000 cans of food! We’re excited to get it back into our warehouse on Monday and get it sorted and out to our neighbors that really need our help,” Lantrip said.

To take part and give back, click here

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.