Washoe County School District approves contract for new superintendent
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees approved a contract for new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield. Under the 4-year contract Enfield will be paid an annual base salary of $310,000. The board selected Enfield as superintendent two weeks ago.
The contract was approved on a 6-1 vote, with trustee Jeff Church dissenting.
Enfield is the Superintendent of Schools at Highline Public Schools in Burien, Washington. She’s been in that position for the last 10 years and spent 8 years prior in various school districts in Washington and Oregon.
Enfield will replace the retiring Dr. Kristen McNeill as WCSD superintendent.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.