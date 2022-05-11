Advertisement

Washoe County School District approves contract for new superintendent

Dr. Susan Enfield
Dr. Susan Enfield(Washoe County School District)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees approved a contract for new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield. Under the 4-year contract Enfield will be paid an annual base salary of $310,000. The board selected Enfield as superintendent two weeks ago.

The contract was approved on a 6-1 vote, with trustee Jeff Church dissenting.

Enfield is the Superintendent of Schools at Highline Public Schools in Burien, Washington. She’s been in that position for the last 10 years and spent 8 years prior in various school districts in Washington and Oregon.

Enfield will replace the retiring Dr. Kristen McNeill as WCSD superintendent.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Missing Fernley woman was headed to store, hasn’t been heard from since
Pedestrian Crash
Man hit by car, 6th and Evans shut down
DUI graphic
Troopers credit citizen for calling in drunk driver