Washoe County School District approves contract for new superintendent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees approved a contract for new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield. Under the 4-year contract Enfield will be paid an annual base salary of $310,000. The board selected Enfield as superintendent two weeks ago.

The contract was approved on a 6-1 vote, with trustee Jeff Church dissenting.

Enfield is the Superintendent of Schools at Highline Public Schools in Burien, Washington. She’s been in that position for the last 10 years and spent 8 years prior in various school districts in Washington and Oregon.

Enfield will replace the retiring Dr. Kristen McNeill as WCSD superintendent.

