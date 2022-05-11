Veterans of Foreign Wars Outdoor Music Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday at the Virginia City Fairgrounds, the Veterans of Foreign War will be having an Outdoor Music Festival. The event begins at noon and goes until 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and proceeds go to the Virginia City Veteran and Community Service Center Building Project. Todd Allen Herendeen is the headliner for this weekend’s event. The singer, songwriter, entertainer, and patriot is on a four-state tour to help raise money for VFW post 8071.

Local bands will also be at the fairgrounds along with food, drinks, and raffles.

John Strahan VFW post 8071 member said what this event means for their group,

“This is just another great way for people in Northern Nevada to continue to support the Veteran community we’ve enjoyed great support from our local community, not just Virginia City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, Reno-Sparks the entire area has always stood behind the Veterans,” Strahan said.

Todd Herendeen is heading to our state from Oklahoma he mentioned what he is looking the most forward to,

“All the funds for that day every cent is going to the VFW Post 8071. We’re trying to raise funds so they can build the post they need, and I’m just looking forward to being a part of it, I’m looking forward to meeting you,” Herendeen said.

