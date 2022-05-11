Thieves targeting catalytic converters in the Gardnerville Ranchos

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of two recent catalytic converter thefts in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The most recent happened May 10, 2022 around 4:30 a.m. on Long Valley Road. A witness told the sheriff’s office that they saw the suspect run to a white SUV which was waiting nearby.

Investigators said the thieves are targeting Ford F-250 pickup trucks, possibly because there is higher clearance to access the catalytic converter.

The sheriff’s office is asking people near the incidents on Long Valley Road near Angora Drive to check their home surveillance videos to see if they might have any recorded images of the suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 775-782-9905.

