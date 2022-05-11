NV health leaders warn COVID cases will likely rise through May

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State health leaders in Nevada expect COVID-19 cases to rise through May as more people take part in spring gatherings like prom and graduation.

“As we move into spring and a time for many gatherings and celebrations we encourage all Nevadans to consider their health and the health of others as we know COVID-19 is present in Nevada communities,” said State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “Vaccination can protect you from COVID-19 and a layered strategy of masking, hand washing and social distancing can further protect against the virus. If you test positive for COVID-19 we have treatment available.”

As of May 9, the 14-day moving average of cases, confirmed and probable, has increased from 267 to 354, or 33% from the same time last week, Nevada Health Response reported.

Data from Nevada’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations, confirmed and suspected, has increased 21% (from 120 to 145).

“While we do see our case numbers increasing, it is not unexpected and our health care infrastructure is in good shape,” said State Biostatistician Kyra Morgan. “We recommend those who have symptoms or may have been exposed to test for COVID-19 and stay home if you are sick.”

The following resources are available to Nevadans to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19. Learn about the vaccines, and where and how to get your vaccine appointment at Learn about the vaccines, and where and how to get your vaccine appointment at NVCOVIDFighter.org or call the vaccine hotline at 800-401-0946.

Get tested if you are exposed or have symptoms. If you have symptoms or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested to prevent disease spread. Learn more about testing clinics, or free at-home tests available for pickup If you have symptoms or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested to prevent disease spread. Learn more about testing clinics, or free at-home tests available for pickup here

Learn about therapeutics. COVID-19 treatment appointments can be made through Nevada’s hotline at 800-401-0946. The hotline can help determine if you are eligible for oral antivirals or monoclonal antibody treatments after infection or for pre-exposure medication to increase immune response if you were to be infected in the future. The pre-screening can also be done online at COVID-19 treatment appointments can be made through Nevada’s hotline at 800-401-0946. The hotline can help determine if you are eligible for oral antivirals or monoclonal antibody treatments after infection or for pre-exposure medication to increase immune response if you were to be infected in the future. The pre-screening can also be done online at NevadaCOVIDTreatment.com

