Nevada primary fast approaching

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mail in ballots will soon be sent out to registered voters’ homes, that will be followed by early voting. All in anticipation of the Nevada primary on June 14th, 2022, where voters from each party will cast a ballot for their candidate of choice.

“In all honesty the two political parties which control the process they kind of like it the way it has been,” says Professor Fred Lokken who teaches political science at Truckee Meadows Community College. “…where party declaration is required. A lot of party control. They have their reasons for doing that,” he says of the closed primary in our state.

Lokken says a mere fraction of voters will participate in the primary as opposed to the general election in November.

He says Republican voters will have more decisions to make when compared to the registered democrat or non-partisan voter.

“There are numerous candidates on the Republican side, and.. the Republicans yes,” says Lokken. “In the governor’s race I think there are 17 candidates, there are a number running in the U.S. senate race and some of the other down ticket races,” he says.

Those with no party affiliation can participate in the primary election, their candidates include school board, university regent, city council, justice of the peace and sheriff. In Nevada if the non-partisan candidate takes more than 50% of the vote, he or she will automatically take the office.

Partisan candidates who make it past the primary but have no opposition in the general still will have their name on the ballot next to “None of these candidates”.

There have been efforts to open the Nevada Primary in both the legislature, and through ballot question, but so far, the efforts have fallen short.

That’s unfortunate says Lokken.

“Getting more participation in the primary process can and in fact get a better slate of candidates that make sense to the voters who show up in November,” he says.

There is a May 17th deadline to register to vote or change your registration in person or by mail at the Registrar of Voters Office at the Washoe County Complex on 9th Street. After that, you must go through the Secretary of State’s office.

Early ballots go out on May 25th. Early voting goes from May 28 to June 10, 2022. Nevada has same day registration for those who miss out on certain deadlines.

Nevada’s Primary is June 14th, 2022.

https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/

https://www.votedouglascounty.com/voter_registration.aspx

https://www.carson.org/government/departments-a-f/clerk-recorder/elections-department

