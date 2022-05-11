Advertisement

Missing Fernley woman was headed to store, hasn’t been heard from since

Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in...
Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, leaving her home in Fernley.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen leaving her home in Fernley.

Breanne Sedgwick, 37, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. She left her home in a 2001 maroon Chevrolet pickup with a blue hood.

According to the sheriff’s office, she said she was going to the store and has not been heard from since.

She is described as Caucasian, 5′8″, 225 lbs, with brown hair and green highlights. She was wearing dark-colored leggings and a dark green or black pullover hoodie.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact LCSO Dispatch at 775-463-6620.

