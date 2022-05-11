Advertisement

Join the Out of Darkness walk to support those impacted by suicide

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the CDC, 45,979 Americans died by suicide in 2020 and there were an estimated 1.20 million suicide attempts. Right now, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States.

It’s a heartbreaking picture of the current landscape of mental health in the U.S. And while we are better at talking about mental health and suicide, we still have a long way to go.

To start the conversation, the Nevada chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the Reno/Sparks Out of Darkness Walk on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Sparks Marina.

Melani Gordon, a board member on the foundation and this year’s walk chairwoman, stopped by Morning Break to share how suicide has impacted her family and the resources that AFSP has available for schools, churches, families and individuals seeking help.

Click here more information about Saturday’s walk to fight suicide.

Click here to learn more about the resources that AFSP have available.

Follow the Nevada chapter of AFSP on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on events and resources.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Growing Up Reno - Terrariums
Growing Up Reno: Sierra Ward makes and sells glass garden terrariums at her hair salon in Incline Village
Mental Health and College Athletes
Mental Health and College Athletes
Nevada winning 2-1 in 5th inning, arms give up 12 runs in final three frames
Recent suicides spotlight college athlete’s mental health
This Saturday at the Virginia City Fairgrounds, the Veterans of Foreign War will be having an...
Veterans of Foreign Wars Outdoor Music Festival