Join the Out of Darkness walk to support those impacted by suicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the CDC, 45,979 Americans died by suicide in 2020 and there were an estimated 1.20 million suicide attempts. Right now, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States.

It’s a heartbreaking picture of the current landscape of mental health in the U.S. And while we are better at talking about mental health and suicide, we still have a long way to go.

To start the conversation, the Nevada chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the Reno/Sparks Out of Darkness Walk on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Sparks Marina.

Melani Gordon, a board member on the foundation and this year’s walk chairwoman, stopped by Morning Break to share how suicide has impacted her family and the resources that AFSP has available for schools, churches, families and individuals seeking help.

Click here more information about Saturday’s walk to fight suicide.

Click here to learn more about the resources that AFSP have available.

Follow the Nevada chapter of AFSP on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on events and resources.

