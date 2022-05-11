Growing Up Reno: Sierra Ward makes and sells glass garden terrariums at her hair salon in Incline Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Ward was born and raised in Incline Village. Now she’s raising her two kids in here hometown while owning a hair salon, Sierra Bella, for 12 years and transforming her terrarium hobby into a successful side hustle called, Glass Gardens Tahoe!

She stopped by Morning Break to show us how to make our own simple terrariums.

Supplies:

Glass container (get creative!)

Colored sand

Soil Choose something specifically for succulents and house plants depending on the type of terrarium. Soil for succulents is designed to hold less moisture; while a good houseplant soil is designed to retain moisture and nutrients

Plants

Accent pieces Driftwood makes a nice touch and you can find your own pieces on the beach or order some online.

Gravel or polished stones Makes a nice topper for the soil to add some color.

Colored reindeer moss

Water bottles Little dropper bottles are good for succulents because they don’t need much water. Even if you use plants that do need water, dropper bottles allow you to easily water the plants without getting the glass dirty.



Directions:

Watch the video to see how Ward makes her terrariums.

All her terrariums are for sale, but they can’t be shipped. Ward sells them directly at her salon, Sierra Bella. You can also follow her on Instagram for more information.

