El Dorado deputy arrested after he allegedly shows up high for work

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer remained in the jail where he worked Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday for allegedly showing up to work high on drugs.

Anthony Horne, 29, was booked into the jail in Placerville on charges of driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a jail, the EDSO said.

Jail staff suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance when he showed up for work Tuesday, the EDSO said. He was arrested for driving under the influence and when deputies searched him they found methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues.

