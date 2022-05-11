Advertisement

Donations needed to support St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking for donations from your shed, closet or garage.
By KOLO Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:04 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking for donations from your shed, closet or garage. You can bring in gently used items like men’s, women, and children’s clothes, holiday decorations, yard tools, books, toys, and household necessities.

Revenue from sales help fund the non-profit’s food pantries, immigration assistance, and the St Vincent’s Dining Room alone, serves more than a thousand hot meals every day.

One hundred percent of proceeds stay right here in our community, as CEO Marie Baxter details, “As you are cleaning out those closets, those garages that you’re tackling, maybe you have a garage sale and all that stuff that doesn’t sell...please, if you donate that to Catholic Charities through the St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores, that absolutely helps your neighbors in need through a variety of different programs that we have here.”

We’re told no mattresses or televisions will be accepted.

St. Vincent’s Super Thrift is located at 190 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Donations can be made Monday through Sunday from 8 am to 1 pm. Super Thrift is open Monday through Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm and Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm.

In addition to the two thrift stores, Catholic Charities operates a number of conveniently located Drop-Off Locations. For a full list, head to https://ccsnn.org/pages/donation-drop-off-locations.

For more information about Catholic Charities, visit https://ccsnn.org/.

