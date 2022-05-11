Conversation with Barracuda Championship’s Hoff and defending champ Erik Van Rooyen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kurt Schroeder’s conversation with Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff and 2021 champion Erik Van Rooyen.

The Barracuda is our area’s only PGA Tour event.

Since 2020 the tournament has been held at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, California. The event starts July 14 and lasts through July 17.

