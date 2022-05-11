Advertisement

Conversation with Barracuda Championship’s Hoff and defending champ Erik Van Rooyen

This year's event is July 14-17
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kurt Schroeder’s conversation with Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff and 2021 champion Erik Van Rooyen.

The Barracuda is our area’s only PGA Tour event.

Since 2020 the tournament has been held at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, California. The event starts July 14 and lasts through July 17.

For tickets, click here.

