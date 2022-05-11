Burpee Mile event to support fight against sex trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Nevada, over 5,000 individuals are sold for sex in an average month.

That’s according to Awaken, a non-profit that works with survivors of sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Awaken and women’s fitness gym Kaia FIT Sierra will hold the 1st Annual Burpee Mile to support the fight against sex trafficking.

The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at McQueen High School.

Participants will challenge themselves to perform burpees for one mile. You can choose to complete the full mile solo or with a relay team. There is no limit to the number of participants on a team or how the mile itself can be divided among teammates.

Registration is $29 per participant regardless of attempting the Burpee Mile solo or on a team. Additional donations are encouraged and will benefit Awaken.

It is recommended that all participants wear gloves while performing burpees on the McQueen High School track. The fastest solo and team completions of the Burpee Mile will be recognized, and the top donors will be announced by Awaken in June 2022 and will receive Awaken swag.

For more information, visit awakenreno.org or kaiafitsierra.com.

