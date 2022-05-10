UNR commencement returns to the Quad

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada’s spring commencement ceremonies will return to the university’s historic Quad this week.

Six in-person commencement ceremonies are planned for Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14 and will confer more than 3,200 degrees.

One hundred and sixty nine majors will be represented.

The university says this year’s youngest graduate is 19 years old, and the oldest is 71.

See the schedule for the commencement ceremonies below:

Six ceremonies: The University will offer six separate ceremonies to better accommodate graduates and their families with two ceremonies each day at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Processional times are as follows:

May 12 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Business 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Engineering and the Orvis School of Nursing

May 13 9 a.m. ceremony: School of Medicine: Speech Pathology program and the College of Science 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Education and Human Development, the Reynolds School of Journalism and the School of Social Work

May 14 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and the School of Social Work 4 p.m. ceremony: College of Liberal Arts

Weather: In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held in Lawlor Events Center. Updates will be available at In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held in Lawlor Events Center. Updates will be available at unr.edu

Prohibited items: Tobacco and alcohol are prohibited on campus during the commencement ceremony. Balloons, noise makers and large signs are also not allowed at the ceremony.

Livestream: For those not able to attend the ceremony, a livestream of the event will be available once the ceremony begins at For those not able to attend the ceremony, a livestream of the event will be available once the ceremony begins at unr.edu/live

