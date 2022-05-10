Troopers credit citizen for calling in drunk driver

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are crediting a citizen for calling in a dangerous driver who was ultimately arrested for DUI.

It happened Monday, May 9, 2022 in Carson City. Troopers responded to a call of a reckless driver who was driving on the shoulder.

Troopers found the vehicle and stopped the driver who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nevada State Police are using the incident as a reminder to the community to report reckless drivers. You can dial *NHP or call 911. Make sure and note the location, direction of travel, vehicle description, and if possible, a description of the driver.

“These actions save lives,” Nevada State Police said in a press release.

