Advertisement

Troopers credit citizen for calling in drunk driver

DUI graphic
DUI graphic(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are crediting a citizen for calling in a dangerous driver who was ultimately arrested for DUI.

It happened Monday, May 9, 2022 in Carson City. Troopers responded to a call of a reckless driver who was driving on the shoulder.

Troopers found the vehicle and stopped the driver who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nevada State Police are using the incident as a reminder to the community to report reckless drivers. You can dial *NHP or call 911. Make sure and note the location, direction of travel, vehicle description, and if possible, a description of the driver.

“These actions save lives,” Nevada State Police said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

This rendering was posted on site on the day of the groundbreaking
Revitalization of downtown Reno continues with groundbreaking on new apartment complex
Town Hall set for Monday to address Hwy 50 safety
Crews demolish the Whistle Stop Inn.
FISH starts demolition at Whistle Stop Inn
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Pretrial hearing for Troy Driver continued to July 5