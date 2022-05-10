Advertisement

Town Hall set for Monday to address Hwy 50 safety

(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Following a recent string of deadly crashes in northern Nevada, Lyon County announced plans to host a town hall to address safety concerns along U.S. 50.

Representatives from the Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada State Police, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are invited to the Town Hall. The public is also invited to weigh in on the safety of Highway 50.

The meeting is set for May 16, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Dayton Calvary Chapel (28 Enterprise Way) in Dayton.

According to a press release, “Lyon County anticipates a large gathering and is hopeful that the town hall will produce positive solutions to reduce crashes.”

