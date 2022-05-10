Steps to take to keep motorcyclists safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada has seen a string of deadly crashes over the last couple weeks and 3 of them involved motorcyclists.

Zero Fatalities reports motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash. Nevada Highway Patrol says to make sure you wear all the equipment you need and to make sure the conditions are good for you to ride. That includes a helmet and some sort of face or eye protection. You can find more information on equipment here.

Troopers stress the importance of making sure your riding within your skill level and to not over ride. Don’t ride in inclement weather, especially if you’re a new rider. They also have an important reminder for other drivers.

“Obviously they’re a smaller vehicle than a car,” said Trooper Charles Caster with Nevada Highway Patrol. “They’re harder to see. You will have blind spots in your vehicle. These motorcycles can often be in that blind spot. So if you’re going to be making a lane change, ensure by looking over your shoulder, physically looking over your shoulder, not just using your mirrors, and make sure that lane is in fact clear before moving over.”

It’s also important for all drivers to slow down, especially for motorcyclists hitting a curve in the road. From 2015 to 2019, most fatal crashes were angle crashes.

TMCC also offers a basic motorcycle rider course if you want to get a refresher. You can find that information here.

