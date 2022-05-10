Advertisement

Revitalization project for Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

The Livestock Events Center has always been a place that shows Western culture.
The Livestock Events Center has always been a place that shows Western culture.(NWHCA)
By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:38 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Livestock Events Center has always been a place that shows Western culture. The Nevada Western Heritage Center Alliance will be presenting a new project to the Washoe County Board of Commissioners today at 10 a.m.

From monster truck shows, volleyball, and of course the Reno Rodeo, NWHCA is presenting a 80 million dollar project that has a total of three phases. The group says because of deferred maintenance, it is time for a change.

Perry Di Loreto is the President of NWCHA and he mentioned if the project is approved by the Washoe County Board of Commissioners, it could be a major economic return for the community,

“It’s time to play catch-up, it’s time.. if this is going to remain a vital part of our Western heritage recognition in our community and our agricultural heritage in this community this is the facility that needs our attention to do so, " Di Loreto said.

NWCHA has already received a unanimous board resolution in support for this effort from Sparks. This next step will allow them to source more funding.

To watch the meeting live, click here.

