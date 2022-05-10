Advertisement

Revitalization of downtown Reno continues with groundbreaking on new apartment complex

This rendering was posted on site on the day of the groundbreaking
This rendering was posted on site on the day of the groundbreaking(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The lot on the corner of N. Arlington Ave. and W. 2nd St. will be looking a lot different a year from now.

“To watch revitalization happen and to watch reno succeed it’s just impressive,” said Farrah Downey, a local real estate consultant who once managed the Town House Motor Lodge – the motel that was demolished to make way for 245 N. Arlington, a new apartment complex that is now in the works.

“The townhouse was not a place anyone should reside,” she stated. “To have an entity come in and take charge and really take control and give people an opportunity for a better existence is incredible.”

City leaders were on hand for a groundbreaking on Tuesday hosted by Jacobs entertainment, the group who has been making a point to redevelop places like the Town House.

Some critics argue moves like this take away housing that is truly affordable, but Jonathan Boulware, vice president of Nevada operations for Jacobs entertainment says they have the greater good in mind.

“Not one person paid for relocation,” he said. “We put them in homes, apartments, anywhere they could be to take care of their families”

As for the new apartments themselves, studios will rent for $1500, 1 bedroom models for $1800, and 2 bedroom apartments for $2400.

