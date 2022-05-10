Protecting your garden in freezing temperatures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Freezing temperatures will last for the next few days. While it can be strange to see snow in May, President of Greenhouse Garden Center David Ruf says it’s not unusual.

“May is usually a volatile month and we will see a lot of temperature extremes,” Ruf said.

He also said most naturally growing plants will not be significantly damaged by the cold.

“The plants that are outside, that are growing naturally and have been growing since October or before that, are going to be just fine,” Ruf said.

“All the bulbs will be fine, all the tulips and daffodils, anything that’s really sprouted up will be fine.”

It can be temping to buy beautiful, fresh flowers in the store. But once they’re planted outside, they don’t have the roots to withstand the storm.

But there are some things you can do to protect sensitive plants.

“You can use a blanket or some of this fleece material. We sell things like insulate that you can drape over top and you want to make sure it’s anchored down,” Ruf said.

You can also use lights but they need to be incandescent bulbs. These methods can give you up to five degrees of protection.

And as for your sprinkler system, Ruf says there’s no need to fully turn it off.

“I would recommend turning the clock to off for this freezing period but do not turn the water off underground.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.