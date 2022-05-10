Meet ‘Mugshot’, Truckee P.D.’s newest member

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department’s newest member isn’t who you’d expect.

Meet Mugshot! The 8-month-old English bulldog was adopted by the Police Department on May 6 after being picked up as a stray in Kern County.

According to a press release, Mugshot, formerly known as Billy Bob, was transferred to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) and went into foster through the shelter’s foster program. Staff at the shelter realized how special Mugshot was. The Truckee Police Department did too and adopted him!

Mugshot, nicknamed “Mugz,” is currently training to be the Community Outreach Canine.

“We are so excited to have this special canine working alongside our Truckee P.D. officers,” said Truckee P.D., support services manager, Deverie Acuff. “Community outreach is an important part of what we do and we’re excited for the community to meet the newest member of the team.”

