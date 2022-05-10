Advertisement

Man hit by car, 6th and Evans shut down

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of East 6th Street and Evans Avenue is shut down after a crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reno Police Department said a man was walking in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. Whether or not speed or alcohol were factors is still under investigation at this time.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

