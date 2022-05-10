Advertisement

Macie Tuell shares her experience as Miss Nevada advocating for Alzheimer’s awareness

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In July 2021, Macie Tuell was crowned Miss Nevada and went on to compete for Miss America later that year. Over the last 10 months as the reigning Miss Nevada, she has promoted her social impact initiative, “Memories Matter: Alzheimer’s Awareness.” Her biggest fundraiser was hosting the Keep Memories Alive Gala.

Tuell is from Gardnerville. She graduated from Douglas County High School and then went on to study Film and Theater at the College of Southern Nevada.

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about what the past 10 months have been like as the reigning Miss Nevada and what advice she has for young women everywhere.

She will pass the crown to the next Miss Nevada at the 2022 competition toward the end of June at Lake Tahoe.

In the meantime, follow Miss Nevada on Instagram and Facebook. And stay with KOLO 8 News Now for updates on the upcoming Miss Nevada pageant and competition.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver to appear via Zoom for hearing Tuesday
KOLO Cooks - Caprese Salad
KOLO Cooks: Reno Recipes’ assistant, Rowan Collins, makes caprese salad with black cherry balsamic drizzle
Classes canceled at Alice Smith Elementary after electrical fire
Fatal crash
Man charged with DUI in fatal wrong-way crash in Minden