Macie Tuell shares her experience as Miss Nevada advocating for Alzheimer’s awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In July 2021, Macie Tuell was crowned Miss Nevada and went on to compete for Miss America later that year. Over the last 10 months as the reigning Miss Nevada, she has promoted her social impact initiative, “Memories Matter: Alzheimer’s Awareness.” Her biggest fundraiser was hosting the Keep Memories Alive Gala.

Tuell is from Gardnerville. She graduated from Douglas County High School and then went on to study Film and Theater at the College of Southern Nevada.

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about what the past 10 months have been like as the reigning Miss Nevada and what advice she has for young women everywhere.

She will pass the crown to the next Miss Nevada at the 2022 competition toward the end of June at Lake Tahoe.

