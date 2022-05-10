Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Reno Recipes’ assistant, Rowan Collins, makes caprese salad with black cherry balsamic drizzle

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO Cooks’ chef, Jonathan Chapin passed over the reigns this week to his assistant, Rowan Collins, a student at TMCC’s culinary school.

What Collins didn’t know though when he agreed to be KOLO Cook’s guest chef was that caprese salad is Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s favorite type of salad! However, this particular recipe calls for a local twist. Instead of using a traditional balsamic glaze, try Big Horn Olive Oil Company’s (BHOOC) black cherry balsamic and blood orange olive oil!

Ingredients:

  • 2 Roma Tomatos
  • 1 Small Pack Mozzarella Pearls
  • 5 Fresh Basil Leaves
  • 1 Sprig Rosemary
  • Blood Orange Olive Oil (BHOOC)
  • Black Cherry Balsamic Reduction (BHOOC)
  • Salt & Pepper

Directions:

  1. Toss mozzarella pearls in salt, pepper and chopped Rosemary.
  2. Slice tomatoes into rounds.
  3. Arrange mozzarella and tomato slices on a plate.
  4. Garnish with basil leaves and drizzle in blood orange olive oil and balsamic reduction.
  5. Enjoy!

And don’t forget, Drag Brunch is happening Sunday, May 15 at Masque in Reno. Buy your tickets in advance here!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards and Valentich for the aprons.

