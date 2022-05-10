Free Dental Screenings for Kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local dentists will be providing free screenings, x-rays and fluoride to uninsured children this weekend. The Give Kids a Smile event is taking place this Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the TMCC Dental Clinic at 7000 Dandini Boulevard.

Appointments are required and can be made by contacting Emily Fragoso at (775) 982-7989 or by emailing her at emily.fragoso@nndhp.org.



Dr. Gilbert Trujillo stopped by KOLO to talk about the event, what parents can expect for their children, and the impact it could have on families.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.