Free Dental Screenings for Kids

By Denise Wong
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:48 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local dentists will be providing free screenings, x-rays and fluoride to uninsured children this weekend.  The Give Kids a Smile event is taking place this Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the TMCC Dental Clinic at 7000 Dandini Boulevard.

Appointments are required and can be made by contacting Emily Fragoso at (775) 982-7989 or by emailing her at emily.fragoso@nndhp.org.

Dr. Gilbert Trujillo stopped by KOLO to talk about the event, what parents can expect for their children, and the impact it could have on families.

