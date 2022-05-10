Advertisement

FISH starts demolition at Whistle Stop Inn

Non-profit set to build apartments for students in their workforce development program.
Crews demolish the Whistle Stop Inn.
Crews demolish the Whistle Stop Inn.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s demolition day in Carson City at the Whistle Stop Inn. Friends in Service Helping (FISH) bought the property nearly three years ago.

“Before you can construct the new housing for students getting technical degrees, you have to knock some down,” said FISH Executive Director Jim Peckham.

He expects demolition to be finished in just a few days. Two apartment towers with 34 units and a commercial building will replace the motel. FISH hopes to house over 30 students and their families.

This housing project aims to help those who need skills to get a higher paying job.

“They can’t afford to go to college, they can’t afford the rent by quitting their job so they can study and so what we’re going to do is provide that opportunity and give them that housing,” Peckham said.

Every student will be in a certificate program at Western Nevada College and receive technical training applicable to companies in the area.

“There’s a lot of people who are trying to build more affordable housing and our goal is to make fewer people reliant on affordable housing,” he said.

The housing isn’t just for students, it’s also for their families. Some of the units will have more than one bedroom.

“Our whole goal is to impact generational poverty because when the kids see mom and dad doing homework then the kids do homework and that’s a beautiful thing,” Peckham said.

FISH will hold a groundbreaking ceremony and fundraiser on May 21st. Find out more about the project here.

