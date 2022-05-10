Advertisement

Classes canceled at Alice Smith Elementary after electrical fire

(KOLO-TV)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Classes at Alice Smith Elementary are canceled Tuesday following an electrical fire inside the school.

In a message to parents, Principal Arch Ruth said the fire happened as students were arriving to school. Students and staff were kept outside the building while school police and fire crews responded and put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

There is lingering smoke and odor from the fire which is prompting school leaders to cancel classes.

There will be a controlled release of students Tuesday morning, and parents are asked to pick up their student as soon as possible.

Regular classes will resume Wednesday, May 11, the principal said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver to appear via Zoom for hearing Tuesday
KOLO Cooks - Caprese Salad
KOLO Cooks: Reno Recipes’ assistant, Rowan Collins, makes caprese salad with black cherry balsamic drizzle
Miss Nevada 2021 Interview
Macie Tuell shares her experience as Miss Nevada advocating for Alzheimer’s awareness
Fatal crash
Man charged with DUI in fatal wrong-way crash in Minden