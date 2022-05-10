Classes canceled at Alice Smith Elementary after electrical fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Classes at Alice Smith Elementary are canceled Tuesday following an electrical fire inside the school.

In a message to parents, Principal Arch Ruth said the fire happened as students were arriving to school. Students and staff were kept outside the building while school police and fire crews responded and put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

There is lingering smoke and odor from the fire which is prompting school leaders to cancel classes.

There will be a controlled release of students Tuesday morning, and parents are asked to pick up their student as soon as possible.

Regular classes will resume Wednesday, May 11, the principal said.

