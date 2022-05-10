Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters kicks off 30 Men 30 Days challenge

By John Macaluso
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada has kicked off its #30MEN30DAYS challenge.

During the month of May, they are looking for 30 men to become Big Brothers to the 150 kids on their waitlist.

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs volunteer mentors with kids who may need a role model. To do this, they’ll look at the likes of the volunteer and the likes of the child, then match them up.

There are many different activities you can do with your little, including events Big Brothers Big Sisters sets up themselves. They ask for a one year commitment and for you to spend 4 to 6 hours a month with them.

The #30MEN30DAYS challenge is an attempt to get more men involved in the program by signing up one a day. Most of the kids on the waitlist are boys and a big brother can be more beneficial to them because many may not have a male role model in their lives.

You can find more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters here and a link to sign up here.

